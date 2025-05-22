Crop circles, a phenomenon linked with aliens, have once again been discovered in a part of the world which has long been associated with extra-terrestrial activities. On May 15, perfectly drawn mysterious crop circles appeared on a farm in Wiltshire in the UK. This area is near the Stonehenge. Then again, on May 19, another crop circles were seen 30 miles away in the nearby county of Dorset.

The first crop circles had a central design that appeared to have a Celtic knot or a four-pointed star within a circle. The second one discovered in a grass field had several geometric shapes set inside two overlapping circles, Mail Online reported.

Crop circles on social media

Photos of these crop circles have made it to social media, where those who believe that they are the handiwork of aliens are coming up with bizarre theories. Some of them think aliens are trying to communicate with humans. Unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) researcher Holly Wood wrote in a post on X: "Who or what is trying to get our attention?"

A Ufologist offered a weird explanation: "People say when you look at it from the top, the symbol makes them 'download' certain information to their subconscious mind."

Do aliens make crop circles?

For years, crop circles have really promoted theories suggesting that aliens visit Earth, leaving their mark in the form of these geometric shapes in fields. Crop circles are huge formations that are known to suddenly appear overnight in fields with tall grass or crops like wheat or corn.

Since they remain a mystery, UFO conspiracy theorists use the absence of an explanation to link them to aliens. They push the theory that crop circles are a mode of communication employed by the aliens and that they are trying to send a message. Besides, they are 50 and 1,000 feet in length, and apparently are made quickly and that too in the dark. This has further enforced the idea that extraterrestrials are behind crop circles.

However, several experts think that they are man-made formations. The motive, they say, is merely to generate fear, or could simply be a way of artistic expression.

Over the years, crop circles have been seen in the US, Canada, Australia, and Japan. But the UK remains their mainstay.

According to Mail Online, Wiltshire has been at the centre of these crop circles, and around 80 per cent of all UK crop circles have been reported here. Since 2005, over 380 crop circles have been seen here.

