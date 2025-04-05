An alien encounter in Siberia 35 years ago turned a Soviet military unit into stone, with two of them managing to survive the strange encounter. This has been revealed in 250-page top-secret documents that reached the CIA and were declassified in 2000. A Soviet military unit, during an exercise, spotted a flying saucer hovering above them. Someone shot the spacecraft, which fell to the ground.

Five humanoids, or aliens, stepped out of the wreckage. They came together and merged into a ball before exploding and releasing intense energy that reportedly turned 23 of the 25 men into stone.

The documents about the terrifying alien encounter came up for discussion on Josh Hooper's Evil podcast. According to the documents, at that time, the US government had known about the existence of aliens and what they looked like for 80 years.

But the encounter proved them wrong in many ways, and their weapons and technology far surpassed their assumptions.

The documents reportedly further suggest that the debris from the spacecraft and the remains of the soldiers were moved to a secret research base near Moscow.

Secret KGB document reveals Siberia alien encounter

The document subject reads, "Paper reports alleged evidence on mishap involving UFO."

The exact year in which the chilling incident happened is not mentioned in the papers. It is assumed that the alien visit in Siberia happened between 1989 and 1990. The story was also carried by the Ukrainian newspaper Holos Ukrayiny on March 27, 1993. The United States found the KGB documents detailing the alien encounter after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The paper states that while the Soviet military unit was carrying out routine training manoeuvres, a low-flying spaceship in the shape of a saucer appeared above them. Someone then launched a surface-to-air missile and shot it down. What led to the attack is now known. The spacecraft fell down, and out came "five short humanoids with large heads and large black eyes."

Aliens merged into a ball and exploded

Citing the two soldiers who survived, the documents state that the aliens freed themselves from the debris and came close together. They "merged into a single object that acquired a spherical shape." The object started buzzing and hissing sharply and turned bright white.

The sphere started to expand and exploded, releasing an extremely bright light. This turned 23 soldiers into stone poles. Two soldiers who were in the shadow and less exposed to the light survived.

The remains were transferred to a secret scientific research institution near Moscow. The stone into which the soldiers were transformed had almost the same molecular structure as limestone. The source of light used by the aliens is still unknown to humans, the documents state.

A CIA representative states, "If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case."