What do astronauts see when they are in space? Earth, the moon, and maybe an occasional space rock. One of them apparently was told by fellow astronauts that they saw UFOs in space. During the Apollo missions, several astronauts landed on the moon. The wife of one such astronaut has now shared secrets he told him.

Talking to Daily Mail, Anita Mitchell, the wife of late NASA pilot Edgar Mitchell, said that "many of the pilots and astronauts had seen something", and so he also felt that something was out there. Edgar was the sixth man to walk on the moon in 1971 and was part of the Apollo 14 crew.

She claimed that these sightings happened during America's early space missions. Apollo astronaut James McDivitt was reportedly one of the many who saw UFOs in space, according to Anita. It was not only in space, but some of them also reported seeing strange craft while flying conventional planes over Earth.

Astronauts claimed to have 'seen something'

Recalling a party where Project Mercury astronaut Leroy Gordon Cooper Jr. was with them, Anita said, "I remember Gordy telling us that he had seen something." The astronaut added that what he had seen was extremely fast and that they had nothing "that goes that fast and goes that high".

Cooper was one of the most experienced NASA pilots, but Anita claims that he admitted that despite seeing the UFOs, American pilots could never catch them.

She says that astronauts she met at the time believed that space had "something there technology-wise" and even she thinks there are others out there.

Edgar wanted information about strange sightings to be made public

Anita has released a book titled "You Don't Look Like An Astronaut's Wife" in which she has revealed that her husband, who died in 2016, had asked the US government to release information about the strange sightings to the public since they might be linked to aliens.

Edgar had on several occasions requested the government to do so. In 2009, Mitchell went public with his demand and called on the government to release information about UFOs he thought it was hiding. He was one of the believers in extraterrestrial life.

"Do you really think we are the only intelligence in the universe? Because if we are, the universe is in trouble," she added.

Meanwhile, Anita says being an astronaut's wife was "like a different universe" and she loved being a part of that world.