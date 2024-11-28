Washington

An ex-US army official has claimed that aliens are trying to warn humans about nuclear weapons. In a video posted on social media, former US Army weapons controller and drone pilot Robert Salas can be seen talking to Congressman Nancy Mace during a recent UFO hearing in Congress.

Advertisment

He says that aliens are sending a three-word message about nukes - "WTF".

Mace and Salas can be seen sitting in a meeting room with others who testified also present. The two were giving an interview and the Total Disclosure Podcast captured a portion of it and shared it online.

Extraterrestrial vehicles have often been reported being seen over military and nuclear bases. Salas talks about these instances of UFOs paying a visit to nuke sites all over the world, but how they have never harmed the weapons systems in any of the places, except maybe turning off navigation systems.

Advertisment

Salas was asked the reason behind these visits which did not inflict any damage. He said, "To me, that says that they were sending us a message about nuclear weapons – 'WTF, nuclear weapons'." He goes on to apologise for using unparliamentary language in front of the Congresswoman.

Also Read: Fast-moving orb splashed, split and disappeared. Pentagon official has an explanation

UFOs in the news

Advertisment

UFOs have been in the limelight for weeks now in the US. From the Congressional hearing to the Pentagon report and later the Senate hearing, several officials have made several claims. At the US House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing, officials said that the US government has been hiding evidence of extraterrestrial visitors and other-worldly objects for years.

Later, the Pentagon's department responsible for investigating Unidentified Flying Object, AARO, said that more than 20 incidents of UFOs reported in the past year have no explanation.

Notably, UFO expert Robert Hastings recently also claimed that aliens have visited “every major nuclear missile base” and do so several times a year.

He told News Now, "I can tell you that all the major nuclear missile bases, from the ones operational in the 60s and the 70s, and the ones that are currently operational, have been visited repeatedly year after year according to the sources that I have interviewed."