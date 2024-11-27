Tel Aviv

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect at 4 am local time Wednesday after over a year of fighting. The Israeli security cabinet voted to approve a ceasefire deal in Lebanon on Tuesday, potentially ending an all-out war with Hezbollah that has killed thousands and displaced several more. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted the proposal to the cabinet for approval Tuesday evening local time, which was approved 10-1. Only far-right minister Ben Gvir voted against the plan.

A senior US official with knowledge of the negotiations said the deal is meant to facilitate the peaceful withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon over the next 60 days.

US President Joe Biden also confirmed that the deal had been reached, saying that it “is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities.” Speaking from the White House Rose Garden, Biden said both countries accepted the US proposal “to end the devastating conflict” between Israel and Hezbollah. Biden hailed the deal as "good news" and a "new start" for Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Beirut's southern suburbs were pounded by airstrikes less than an hour before the truce between Israel and Hezbollah comes into force.

About two hours before that, the Israeli army issued evacuation warnings for three buildings in the southern Beirut suburbs of Bourj Al-Barajne and Ghbaire.

Israel struck the heart of the Lebanese capital, while Hezbollah claimed attacks on northern Israel after the truce was announced.

Before submitting the deal for approval, Netanyahu said that it still relies on the actions of Hezbollah.

"The duration of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon," Netanyahu said in a statement. "We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. We will continue together until victory."

The truce deal enables Israel to maintain "full" freedom to act against Hezbollah if the Iran-backed group poses any new threat, Netanyahu said.

Lebanon, that has been supporting Hamas, has faced constant strikes in the past few months. Tens of thousands of people in Israel were forced to flee due to the war, while hundreds of thousands more in Lebanon had to leave their homes.

Netanyahu said that the truce would help Israel focus on Hamas and Iran, and thanked Biden for helping broker the deal.

As per Lebanon figures, at least 3,823 people have died since the conflict between the two began in October 2023, with most of them coming in the past several weeks.

Meanwhile, on the Israeli side, at least 82 soldiers and 47 civilians have lost their lives, authorities say.