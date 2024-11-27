Islamabad, Pakistan

A midnight crackdown was launched by the security forces in Pakistan on Tuesday (November 26) against thousands of supporters of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan who had reached the heart of the heavily fortified Islamabad seeking the release of their leader.

Looking at the situation Article 245 of the Constitution was invoked by the government and a crackdown was launched against the protesters.

Article 245 allows a civilian government to call in the army to help them implement law and order.

The security forces launched the crackdown to disperse the protesters and arrest several of them who had entered the high-security Red Zone after breaching the barricades amid intense firing of rubber bullets and tear gas.

In the overnight clashes, at least four security personnel and two civilians were killed, as per reports. The clashes broke out two days after six people died in the violent clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and security forces.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the miscreants killed three Rangers (paramilitary force) and one police constable.

The allegations were denied by PTI which claimed that the police and Rangers’ vehicles were crushed by the security officials.

“Under Article 245, the Pakistan army has been called in, and orders have been issued to deal with the miscreants with an iron hand,” reported the state-run Radio Pakistan reported. “Clear orders have also been issued to shoot miscreants and troublemakers on sight,” it further said.

Bringing the day of battles to an end, PTI leadership asked the protesters to retreat late-night as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur told them “to go home, have dinner and return tomorrow”.

Violence escalates as PTI supporters clash with authorities

Since Sunday (November 24), tensions escalated in Islamabad when supporters of Imran Khan began a "long march" from the northwest, demanding his release.

Khan, who has been in prison for more than one year, faces more than 150 criminal charges, which have been claimed to be politically motivated by his party.

The face of these protests is Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi who is leading the supporters on the streets of Pakistan.

On Tuesday (Nov 26), Bibi headed the protest with northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Addressing the supporters from atop a container truck in Islamabad, Bibi said, “I promise that I will be the last woman here, I will not leave D-Chowk without him (Imran). You also promise me that you will not leave until Khan comes out. If anyone tells you otherwise, it is a lie.”

In the wake of the protesters heading to D-chowk, Pakistan's army took control of the area especially because Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was staying there.

The protests have forced the capital city to remain under security lockdown since Sunday (Nov 24). All schools in the capital city and nearby city of Rawalpindi have been closed by the authorities.

Meanwhile, internet and mobile services remain partially suspended in both cities. Since last weekend, all highways and roads leading to the federal capital and routes connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been closed.

The PTI supporters have taken to the streets to demand the release of political prisoners, which includes Khan. They also demand the reversal of the 26th Constitutional Amendment which was passed by parliament in October.

(With inputs from agencies)