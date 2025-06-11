Scientists have claimed that Egyptian pyramids are hiding a second city underneath them. This comes after the same researchers said in March that they had discovered secret chambers under one of the Giza pyramids. At the time, experts dismissed their findings, saying ground-penetrating radar cannot possibly peer thousands of feet below the surface.

Italian researchers Corrado Malanga, Filippo Biondi, and Armando Mei said in March that they used radar pulses to scan the ground and detected 2,000ft tall vertical cylinders below the Khafre Pyramid. They claimed there were a total of eight of them with spiral-like structures spun around them. The scientists claim to have discovered chambers, pipes and a water system, all of which converged into cube-shaped structures.

Hidden city discovered under smallest pyramid

This time they have discovered similar structures under the Pyramid of Menkaure, the smallest of the three main pyramids at Giza. The scientists think that their discovery proves the existence of an underground city.

Biondi told Daily Mail that Menkaure and Khafre are connected, with a 90 per cent chance that the two pyramids share the same pillars.

The study has not been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal. Other experts have brushed aside their claims, calling it fake news. Archaeologist, Dr Zahi Hawass, called the discovery "bu****it.

Giza pyramids, a mystery

The Giza complex in Egypt has remained a mystery to modern humans who are yet to find how ancient people built these mammoth, astronomically aligned structures. The Giza complex includes the Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure, pyramids, along with the Great Sphinx.

The team believes their latest discoveries hold the clues to the pyramids and prove that there is much more at play than is visible. In fact, a whole "megastucture" is hiding under the sands of Giza.

“We firmly believe that the Giza structures are interconnected, reinforcing our view that the pyramids are merely the tip of the iceberg of a colossal underground infrastructural complex,” Biondi told the Mail.

The team says the objective analysis of the tomography data strongly indicates the presence of large structures under Menkaure, as the ones identified under Khafre. A dense system of tunnels connects the underground pyramid complexes, hinting at the presence of entire cities buried deep beneath them.

The team believes the hidden cities were built by a lost ancient civilisation around 38,000 years old. However, the pyramids are believed to be only 4,500 years old. They have based their claims on the assumption that an advanced prehistoric society was killed by a comet around 12,800 years ago.

