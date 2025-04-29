There is a massive structure hiding under a pyramid in Egypt that is like a labyrinth comprising 3,000 rooms and several passageways. This claim was made in a 2023 paper titled "The Labyrinth, The Colossi, And The Lake". Authors say they have found proof that vast underground chambers lie under Hawara in Egypt, a pyramid that doesn't look like the Giza pyramids, but it is equally massive and mysterious.

The structures are believed to have been built by an advanced, organised society that lived way before ancient Egyptians. Historian and geographer Herodotus also talked about the Labyrinth 2,500 years ago. However, experts say that the dating methods used for years do not confirm the presence of such rooms under the ground in Egypt.

But several people interested in digging into a past that could have existed, or not, are now using newer technology to discover if an underground labyrinth lies under Egypt. Ground-penetrating radar and satellite scans are helping them see what lies beneath.

Herodotus raved about the labyrinth

Ancient historians wrote about the labyrinth and its endless rooms that were grander than the pyramids on top of them. Herodotus also claimed the labyrinth "surpassed the pyramids in grandeur". But there hasn't been a scientific consensus on them.

Herodotus first visited Egypt around 500 BC and was shown the upper Labyrinth. However, he was denied entry to the underground levels. Based on what he saw and what he wasn't shown, Herodotus claimed there were 3,000 chambers, some above and some beneath. His was the first written account of the labyrinth.

Over the years, it is believed to have sunk under the sand, with parts of it destroyed by invaders. The pyramid at Hawara doesn't look as great as the Giza pyramids, but it has a megalithic core built from three massive stone blocks. Reports and records suggest that these rocks were like door traps that sealed off passages like ancient security systems.

Hints of the labyrinth in Egypt were detected in 1800s

Egyptologist Sir Flinders Petrie found hints of a secret world at Hawara in the late 1800s. He identified the foundations of the Labyrinth and recorded massive stone slabs and grid-like patterns. However, he could not go further because of a lack of water and technology.

Some believe that if he had the right support system, he could have discovered this underground complex that has only been talked about in books but never found.

Some researchers say the pyramids might have a mysterious link to the stone giants of Easter Island. Both places have giant stone structures above the ground, and no one is completely sure about their purpose. Some pyramids were believed to be tombs, but not all of them. Did the two civilisations share a common thread? The mystery remains to be unravelled.