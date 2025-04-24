An active volcano has been found to be the keeper of thousands of eggs in Canada. This strange phenomenon is not occurring on land, but deep inside the ocean. Scientists say that these eggs have been laid by the Pacific white skate, a species that is still a mystery to humans.

Advertisment

These eggs were found in a volcano located off the coast of Vancouver Island. Scientists say that the discovery points to a marine ecosystem where the heat from the volcano acts like an incubator for these eggs in the cold waters.

Scientists were astonished to find the mysterious eggs near the volcano, which were first seen in 2019. Till that time, the volcano was believed to be dormant. But an expedition change that and the researchers noticed that a 3,600-foot volcano had a surprisingly suitable environment for marine life. It released warm, mineral-rich waters that helped the eggs hatch.

Also Read: A hole reappeared in Antarctica after 40 years. We now know what caused it

Advertisment

Notably, the Pacific white skate lives deep inside the ocean. They have been found to swim as deep as 2,600 to 9,500 feet, where it is extremely cold. The skates can grow up to 6.5 feet long. Their eggs are also unusually large, measuring 18 to 20 inches in width. The gestation period is a massive four years. In this scenario, the heat from the volcano is what facilitates the development of the foetus. It acts like an incubator for the eggs and provides the right environment for their growth.

Volcanoes are a "safe nursery for juveniles"

Marine biologist Cherisse Du Preez, who led the 2019 expedition to the volcano, says the volcano’s shallower summit is like a "coral garden and a safe nursery for juveniles before they descend into the deep."

Advertisment

Also Read: How many Earth-like planets are in the Milky Way? AI has the answer

In 2023, scientists saw a Pacific white skate laying an egg at the volcano in the waters off Vancouver Island. Scientists say that marine species make use of the heat from volcanoes for their eggs. Something similar was found in 2018 near the Galápagos Islands, when eggs over four inches wide were spotted near hydrothermal vents.

The discovery of eggs inside an active volcano has highlighted the relationship between these underwater vents and the marine species. Scientists say that besides the Pacific white skate, several other species also lay eggs in such volcanoes, which act like a natural nursery.