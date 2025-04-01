The pyramids of Giza in Egypt are adept at staying in the headlines. First it was the revelation of a secret ancient city under the pyramids, and now a mystery "complex" has reportedly been spotted nearly 40 kilometres from them. Google Maps users have noticed the strange structure in the desert and are befuddled by it, the Daily Mail reported.

Advertisment

People are now speculating what it might be because there is no official identifier on Google Maps. The place is located at 29°54'23"N 31°08'02"E. The site has a structure shaped like a tooth or a horseshoe. There is a smaller one inside it with buildings that look like horns on top of it. The outer structure is surrounded by a saucer-shaped spaceship-like arrangement on three sides.

Also Read: Pyramids of Sudan were built by Egyptians, but are vastly different from the ones in Giza

Some people think that it could be a "desert kit", a trap used in prehistoric times for mass hunting. Others think that it might be "a modern military facility", such as a military bunker for fighter jets.

Advertisment

Another Reddit user pointed out that it looks like a missile launch site as "similar shapes can be found in Iran." "Looks like what our fighter jet bunkers, or missile launchers, look like when they are in storage (you can find similar shapes in Iran, for example)," the user wrote.

"Based on the shape, it very well could have been a launch point with those dunes around it to act as blast walls."

A 'Stargate' like teleportation device in Egypt?

Advertisment

Meanwhile, there are some who are not shying away from calling it a "spaceship", owing to its saucer shape. One user compared it to "Stargate", a fictional Einstein–Rosen bridge portal device that is a part of the Stargate fictional universe.

Also Read: Scientists detect huge city under Giza pyramids in Egypt. Not possible, experts say

"What in the Stargate is this?" a Google Maps user wrote.

The Google Maps photos have piqued curiosity, and people are now calling for someone to check on the structure. However, it might just be a military site, as several similar structures were built in Egypt between the 1950s and 1970s. These air defense sites were supposed to act as a wall safeguarding military bases, airfields, and other infrastructure from enemies.

The majestic Giza pyramids

The Giza pyramids were built around 4,500 years ago and comprise three pyramids - Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure - each constructed in the name of a pharaoh. Khufu is the oldest one and is also known as the Great Pyramid. The largest of the three, it is 480ft tall and 750ft wide at its base. The middle pyramid was built for Khafre, and Menkaure is the third one.