/Humpback whales blow rings to talk to humans. Scientists think aliens could be doing the same

Humpback whales have been trying to communicate with humans for years, but we have never noticed. Smoke-like rings in oceans have often been observed. Till now, scientists thought the whales were creating these rings while looking for food, or as an attempt to attract a mate. However, Researchers from the SETI Institute (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) have discovered that the ocean beasts are blowing these rings to attract humans.

The SETI team said they are intentionally trying to communicate with humans, using the rings to say hello. The team thinks they have probably been doing it for years, but all along, we thought it was only linked to their food and love life. But that doesn't seem to be the case.

SETI works to look for extraterrestrial intelligence and study the origins of life in the universe. The study has been published in Marine Mammal Science.

Researchers at the organisation think that they can use this observation to dig deep into how similar communication might be happening in space by aliens, something we might have missed all this time.

Study co-lead author Dr Fred Sharpe from the University of California-Davis said, "They are blowing bubble rings in our direction in an apparent attempt to playfully interact, observe our response, and/or engage in some form of communication."

The WhaleSETI team is investigating whether this could be true. If intelligent marine life is using these rings to communicate with humans, it is possible that aliens of a distant world might be doing something similar.

The team studied 12 bubble ring episodes from 11 different humpback whales between 2019 and 2023. These instances were reported by experts and common people on social media, interviews, conferences and other places. A total of 39 rings were reported by people on research ships and whale-watching boats.

Nine times, the humpback whales blew the bubble rings near boats and swimmers. They continued to chase the boats without any intent to attack them, and in a friendly manner. They splashed their tails and sprayed water out of their blowholes. As they blew the bubble rings, they playfully moved around the people. Scientists think this is a clear sign that the whales are trying to communicate with humans, and saying, “Hey, let’s chat!” the researchers wrote.

Using the latest discovery as an example of non-human intelligence, WhaleSETI researchers are looking for ways to locate and translate potential signals found in space. Extraterrestrials might use a similar approach to target satellite receivers on Earth, the authors said.