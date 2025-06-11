/ISRO issues statement on repeated delays in launch of Axiom-4 mission

Axiom-4 space mission has been delayed for the second time due to an oxygen leak, and the next date of launch is yet to be announced. Group Captain Shukla will script history for the country, and will be the first Indian astronaut to fly to NASA’s International Space Station under a private mission.

After the announcement of the second postponement, Dr V Narayanan Secretary Department of Space at ISRO issued a statement, he said, “Postponement of Axiom 04 mission slated for launch on 11th June 2025 for sending first Indian Gaganyatri to ISS. As part of launch vehicle preparation to validate the performance of booster stage of Falcon 9 launch vehicle, seven second of hot test was carried out on the launch pad. It is understood that LOX leakage was detected in the propulsion bay during the test. Based on the discussion on this topic by ISRO team with the experts of Axiom and SpaceX it has been decided to correct the leak and carry out necessary validation test before clearing for the launch.”

He added, “Hence the launch of Axiom 04 slated for 11th June 2025 for sending first Indian Gaganyatri to ISS is postponed.”

A tweet from SpaceX handle read: “Standing down from tomorrow’s Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections. Once complete – and pending Range availability – we will share a new launch date.”

The Indian Air Force officer was selected under ISRO’s Human Spaceflight Program (HSP), he is also one of the leading contenders for the country’s maiden Ganganyaan mission.

