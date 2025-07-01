The REAL reason why planes don't fly over Antarctica...and no, it is not political

Antarctica is cold and unwelcoming for humans. Several countries have set up scientific bases there, and only a handful of people live in these buildings. The land is cold and harsh, but what about the air several miles above it? Of the nearly 100,000 aeroplanes that operate every day, not a single one flies over Antarctica. One would argue that sitting inside an aeroplane at that height should be fine even when flying over the cold South Pole. However, there are strong reasons why planes do not fly over the airspace of Antarctica, and they have nothing to do with politics or international diplomacy.

Flight data shows that over 90 per cent of flight miles each year are covered above the Equator. The logical reason is that a vast majority of the population lives in the Northern Hemisphere. However, what happens when one wants to fly between Australia or New Zealand and South America? A flight over Antarctica would considerably cut down on travel time. But that doesn't happen.

Why are there no planes over Antarctica? ETOPS rules for planes

The reason planes do not fly over Antarctica is that regulations dictate that planes should always remain in range of a functioning airport in case they need to make an emergency landing. Since Antarctica lacks such an airport, planes do not fly over the landmass itself, although they might brush off its boundary. The Extended-Twin-engine Operational Performance Standards (ETOPS) rules out flying close to or over the South Pole. Airlines are bound by ETOPS, which sets the distance a plane can be from an airport at any given time.

The FAA set of rules for flying over South Pole

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also has a set of rules airlines must follow if they want to operate over the polar regions. "The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires U.S. operators to obtain specific approval to conduct polar operations. The approval process validates airlines' preparedness to conduct such operations. The FAA defines the North Polar area of operations as the area lying north of 78 deg north latitude," it said. These mandatory guidelines lead to airlines ditching the Antarctic airspace.

A few planes do fly into Antarctica, but only with supplies needed for those living in the research hubs. It lacks a proper airport where planes can land and refuel frequently. It all boils down to the harsh weather of Antarctica. The world's largest desert witnesses extreme winds, sometimes blowing at speeds up to 200 miles per hour, that could pose a serious risk to flight operations. The region is also prone to sudden storms and blizzards, making it unsafe for aeroplanes.

Harsh winds in Antarctica

Antarctica also witnesses what are called the powerful katabatic winds. In other continents, the wind gets colder as you go higher. At the top of the troposphere, it's around -60 degrees. However, in Antarctica, the surface is so cold that the air is warmer in the higher reaches. Cold air sinks, and the phenomenon, coupled with the fact that Antarctica is at a higher elevation, leads to the air cascading downwards. These winds are so brutal that aeroplanes cannot manoeuvre through them and would never be able to land safely.