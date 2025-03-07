A female passenger on board a Southwest Airlines flight went berserk as the plane taxied out, demanding to get off. She stripped naked and banged on the cockpit door, before rubbing against a flight attendant. The plane had to ultimately return to the gate where the woman was deboarded by law enforcement officials and taken to the doctors.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on March 3 on Southwest Airlines flight 733 flying from Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas to Phoenix, Arizona. The woman got up and approached the front of the cabin, where she started banging on different areas of the plane. She demanded the plane be stopped as she wanted to get off, declaring herself to be bipolar.

Also Read: Passengers overpower teen trying to board plane in Australia with shotgun

Witnesses said she started screaming and jumping up and down. But when the plane didn't stop, the woman started stripping, removing all her clothes. She walked up and down the aisle in that condition, as horrified passengers, including children, sat in their seats. One of the passengers told ABC10 that it was "evident that she was having a mental breakdown".

Advertisment

She even tried to enter the cockpit. Her tirade continued for about 25 minutes, after which the pilot turned the plane around and took it back to the gate.

Also Read: 'Mind-reading spy' claims he saw people 'dying' on the red planet

Officials boarded the plane, covered the woman with a blanket and took her for a health assessment.

Advertisment

The incident led the plane to be delayed by over an hour.

Southwest Airlines responds to striptease on plane

“We’ve reached out to Customers to apologize for the delay and appreciate their patience as our Teams worked to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible,” Southwest Airlines officials said. The airline gave $50 vouchers to the passengers as compensation.

No charges have been filed against the woman.