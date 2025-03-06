Passengers overpowered a 17-year-old boy, on Thursday (Mar 6), who attempted to board a plane near the Australian city of Melbourne while armed with a shotgun and ammunition, according to police.

"No doubt this would have been a very terrifying incident for the passengers of that plane," police superintendent Michael Reid told reporters following the incident involving a Jetstar flight at Avalon Airport.

The 17-year-old was arrested after breaching the security fence at Avalon Airport.

Police said that they responded to the reports of a man attempting to get into a commercial Jetstar plane at around 2:20 pm on Thursday at the airport, which is also known as the state's biggest.

The young man was clad in a high-visibility clothing, similar to the one that airport ground crew wears.

He was tackled to the ground by passengers on flight JQ610 bound for Sydney and held down until police arrived, according to ABC news.

Officials took him into custody for questioning and indicated that he is expected to face charges under both federal and state laws.

Teen entered Avalon Airport via hole in security fence

Superintendent Michael Reid revealed that the teenager entered the Avalon Airport via a hole in a security fence on Thursday.

He said that the man progressed towards the Sydney-bound plane, walked up the stairs but was immediately overpowered by the passengers as soon as he entered the flight.

Reid confirmed that the teen was carrying a loaded shotgun.

Incident not being treated as terrorism

He then said that the police were in touch with the Counter Terrorism Command a nd that it was not yet being treated as terrorism.

"It's too early to establish that," he said.

Reid said that it was "very concerning that a person can approach an aircraft and make his way, potentially close to being inside an aircraft, with a firearm".

(With inputs from agencies)