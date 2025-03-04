A former CIA spy has claimed that there was once life on the planet Mars, and that he saw it unfold using his "remote-viewing" capabilities. This happened as the agency carried out experiments in the 1980s to gain information about far-off places, events, objects and other people's minds. This is when Joe McMoneagle was asked to describe a place "1,000,000 BC", Daily Mail reported.

The CIA’s Remote Viewer No. 1 told the American Alchemy podcast that he saw pyramids "larger than Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza" and "very tall, thin" human beings who were "dying" of something.

CIA's mind-reading spies

McMoneagle was part of a group of so-called mind-reading spies who were tasked with entering the minds of the enemies.

The retired US Army Chief Warrant Officer-turned CIA psychic was drafted into the CIA's Project Stargate, which was started as a programme against the erstwhile Soviet Union.

The podcast revealed that McMoneagle was the test subject of a document called "Mars Exploration May 22, 1984" that was declassified in 2017. He believes that life on the red planet vanished after a "big object passed through our solar system".

For his interview, McMoneagle was given the coordinates to a place and was asked to tell what he saw. He says he saw large pyramids with large "monster rooms". He saw people "trapped in a place where the atmosphere was turning bad".

"These people were dying for some reason, but they were humans. They were just twice our size," he added.

Life on Mars, a million years before Christ

An envelope was given to him before the interview, but it wasn't opened until much later. An administrator asked him to focus his attention on "40.89 degrees north, 9.55 degrees west", without telling him that the coordinates were for a place on Mars.

The declassified document states that the envelope had a 3X5 card inside it, which read - The Planet Mars. Time of interest approximately one million BC."

"It sort of looks... I kind of got an oblique view of a... pyramid or pyramid form," McMoneagle said.

He then started seeing some shadows of "very tall, thin" people in strange clothes. Just then, a violent storm ripped through the region, forcing people to take shelter in the pyramids that were merely chambers with no kind of furniture inside.

McMoneagle said he thought he was seeing a place on Earth. But when he was told that it was "Mars 1,000,000 BC", he became upset and went to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and asked for the negatives of the coordinates he was given during the experiments. He showed the coordinates to a guy at the counter, who said, "Oh, this is the old city on Mars."

Red light on Mars

The mind-reading spy also claimed that the first time NASA noticed a structure on Mars, there was a red light coming from it.

The CIA document makes more revelations about the people on Mars, saying the "ancient people" were "very philosophic about it. They're looking for ah... a way to survive, and they just can't."