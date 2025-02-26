Scientists are working on a new laser that could detect microbial fossils on Mars. In a new research, the scientists said that the laser device will examine gypsum deposits for signs of these fossils. The device has already been tested in Mars-analogue gypsum deposits on Earth in Algeria.

Advertisment

The scientists have explained the method in the research, published in Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences. The research is titled, "The Search for ancient life on Mars using morphological and mass spectrometric analysis: an analog study in detecting microfossils in Messinian gypsum."

Youcef Sellam, who is the lead author and a PhD student at the Physics Institute at the University of Bern, said, "Our findings provide a methodological framework for detecting biosignatures in Martian sulfate minerals, potentially guiding future Mars exploration missions."

"Our laser ablation ionization mass spectrometer, a spaceflight-prototype instrument, can effectively detect biosignatures in sulfate minerals. This technology could be integrated into future Mars rovers or landers for in-situ analysis," Sellam added.

Advertisment

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) sent the Curiosity rover that has been exploring the Martian surface and the Gale Crater where it found evidence of ancient lakes and rivers. US space agency's Perseverance rover is currently exploring Jezero Crater, which was once reportedly home to a lake.

Scientists are searching for signs of past life, including fossils, but so far, definitive evidence of fossils hasn't been found on the Red Planet.

Scientists are optimistic as Curiosity detected methane in the Martian atmosphere, which could be a sign of microbial life. It also discovered organic molecules, which are the building blocks of life, in Martian rocks. The rover found sedimentary rocks in the Gale Crater, which suggest ancient lakebeds and rivers.

Advertisment

Where to look for fossils on Mars?

The study said that water on Mars dried up billions of years ago. Gypsum has been widely detected on the Martian surface, and other sulfates formed when pools evaporated. Gypsum is known for its exceptional fossilisation potential. The research stated that gypsum deposits could conceal evidence of past life on Mars.

"Gypsum has been widely detected on the Martian surface and is known for its exceptional fossilization potential. It forms rapidly, trapping microorganisms before decomposition occurs, and preserves biological structures and chemical biosignatures," Sellam explained.

To conduct the study here on Earth, scientists picked a space-suitable instrument: a small laser-powered mass spectrometer that can analyse a sample's chemical composition in detail down to the micrometre.

The scientists collected gypsum from the Sidi Boutbal quarry in Algeria and analysed it using a mass spectrometer and an optical microscope.

They followed criteria that can assist in distinguishing between putative microbial fossils and natural rock formations.

(With inputs from agencies)