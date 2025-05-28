Pigeons on a plane: Rogue pigeon flies around flight cabin as passengers duck and try to catch it

Pigeons invaded an airplane, causing passengers to engage in a battle to catch them. The scene unfolded on a Delta Airlines plane Saturday, where passengers tried to grab the rogue bird using a piece of cloth. There were two pigeons, both of whom got away. While one chose to meekly walk under the seats, the other went on a rampage and scared the passengers, WCCO News reported.

Videos of the incident show people screaming as the bird flies inside the plane. The flight was going to Wisconsin from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

The pilot got on the mic and announced the situation: "Ladies and gentlemen, we have a wildlife situation on the plane," a passenger told the outlet.

Both the pigeons were ultimately caught. The one walking on the floor was grabbed by a Delta baggage handler. The incident led to the flight being delayed.

A passenger told a flight attendant about the pigeons

The pigeons were discovered after the airplane started moving towards the runway. A passenger named Tom Caw told the outlet that a person went up to the flight attendant and told her, "I think there’s a pigeon on this plane."

The pilot announced that there was another pigeon on the plane, after which the second one decided to take off. A person tried to catch the bird using his jacket. The plane was steered back to the gate, where the baggage handler removed the second pigeon.

