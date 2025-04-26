Aeroplanes and airports seem to have become a favourite spot for anyone looking to go manic. A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight defecated on her seat recently, and no one yet knows what caused her to do it. The incident occurred on flight 418 from Philadelphia to Chicago Midway.

The plane had already taken off, but the woman did something so grotesque that the pilot had to return to the airport. Reports suggest that the woman removed her clothes and pooped on her seat.

After the plane returned, police officers got on the flight and took the woman away. A medical team was also called since the plane was now the scene of a biohazard.

Everyone had to be disembarked from the plane since it was no longer fit to fly. It was sent for a thorough cleaning to remove all traces of germs. The sterilisation process was lengthy, and so the flight remained out of service for hours. What prompted the woman to act in this manner is not clear.

The airline issued an apology to its passengers. "Our Teams are reaching out to those onboard to apologize for the situation and any delays to their travel plans. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees, and we appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew," it said in a statement.

Woman strips on flight, parades naked in the aisle

Lately, several women have gone berserk either on flights or at airports. Just last month, a woman stripped naked after the plane started going towards the runway, demanding to be deboarded. She rubbed herself against a flight attendant and banged on the cockpit door.

This also happened on a Southwest flight travelling from Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, to Phoenix, Arizona. She said that she was bipolar and wanted to get off. She then started screaming and jumping, before proceeding to take off her clothes. She started parading up and down the aisle as horrified passengers looked on.

Passengers said that it seemed like she was having a "mental breakdown." The plane had to be turned around to the gate, where law enforcement officials took her to a doctor.

Woman strips, damages things at Texas airport

In another weird incident, a woman stripped naked at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Texas and went on a violent rampage. She could be seen gyrating with a bottle in her hand. The woman then stabbed a restaurant with a pencil and also bit him. She started breaking things and damaged a television.

After she was arrested, she told officers that she had forgotten to take her medicine. She also referred to herself as goddess Venus and said she identified as Disney princesses, Ariel and Pocahontas.

Recently, a man was also filmed peeing while still sitting in his seat on a plane.