A woman recently stripped naked and went on a rampage at the Texas airport, assaulting airport staff and breaking things, according to a report. The manic episode happened at the Dallas Forth Worth International Airport on March 14, TMZ reported. Samantha Palma roamed around at the airport in the nude, stabbed people with a pencil and bit a restaurant manager. She called herself the goddess Venus.

The woman was arrested later, covered in blood that was not hers, and told officers that she had forgotten to take her medicines that day. She also claimed that she was travelling with her eight-year-old daughter.

Passengers at the airport were shocked to see the woman strip down and acting like a maniac at the airport. She went around damaging things, breaking a television and other things. A video of the incident on social media shows her at the airport, going around in the buff. She can be seen throwing water in the air and moving her hips suggestively.

When a restaurant manager tried to subdue her, she stabbed him in the head and face with a pencil and even bit him on the forearm, according to the report.

People started filming her antics on their phones. Videos show a woman offering her a coat to cover up, but Palma runs away, shouting 'f**k you' and goes on to break a display television. The police were called to catch her and she was later found behind an emergency door at Gate D1 of Terminal D.



After being arrested, she told the police she identified as Disney princesses, Ariel and Pocahontas. She also called herself goddess Venus, according to TMZ. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Woman strips naked on the plane

In a similar incident at the Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, a woman stripped naked on the plane and started walking down the aisle, demanding to be deboarded. She was on a Southwest Airlines flight going to Phoenix, Arizona, on March 3, when she removed all her clothes.

She banged on the cockpit door and even rubbed against a flight attendant. The woman said she was bipolar and wanted to get off the plane. The flight was forced to turn around to the gate, where she was arrested by law enforcement officials.