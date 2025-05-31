/High in the sky: Pill popping flight attendant caught dancing naked in the business class toilet

If weird passengers breaking all hell loose wasn't enough, flight attendants have now started treading crazy paths. A British Airways crew was shocked to see one of their colleagues dancing naked in the business class bathroom of a flight.

The plane took off from San Francisco for London on Sunday and was flying over the Atlantic when the crew noticed an attendant was missing. He had apparently taken some kind of drug and was arrested when the plane arrived at Heathrow.

He was supposed to serve meals and drinks to the passengers.

However, when he failed to perform his duty, other attendants started looking for him. The Sun reported that his boss found him dancing naked up and down in the toilet. The crew members think that he had taken some kind of pills on the flight when he was supposed to be working.

Also Read: 'Help me', shouts man on American Airlines flight; removes clothes and drags flight attendant

One of his colleagues came up with the perfect quip to the situation, telling the publication, "It is an extraordinary thing to do. The plane was cruising at 37,000ft over the Atlantic, but this bloke seemed to be higher than anyone else."

Shocked to see him dancing in the buff, another attendant gave him a pair of pyjamas reserved for Business Class passengers. He was then taken to a First Class cabin and remained there for the rest of the trip. Upon arrival in London, doctors checked up on him before he was taken away in a wheelchair. He was later arrested, and an investigation into the incident has been opened, pending which he has reportedly been suspended.

Also Read: Woman bangs child's head into plane window for calling her fat

Airplanes and airports have lately become the mainstay for people wanting to act crazy. Recently, on an American Airlines flight, a passenger took off his clothes and grabbed a seated flight attendant. He then tried to drag her up the aisle before other passengers saved her. He is now facing up to 20 years in prison.

Woman strips naked on plane, another goes nude and damages airport property

Earlier this year, a woman on a Southwest Airlines flight stripped naked and forced flight attendants to let her get off. She banged on the cockpit door and rubbed herself against a crew member. The woman told them that she was bipolar.

In Texas, a woman went nude at the Dallas airport and went around breaking airport property. She gyrated suggestively, holding a water bottle, and bit a restaurant manager. The woman also stabed him with a pencil.

