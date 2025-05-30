/'Help me', shouts man on American Airlines flight; removes clothes and drags flight attendant

A man went berserk on an American Airlines flight recently, taking off his shirt and dragging an attendant up the aisle, People reported. The Kansas man has been arrested and is facing charges for his actions. Passengers who witnessed the incident revealed that the man was talking incoherently and continued to act in a strange manner after he was restrained.

The flight had left Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut, for Chicago. About 30 minutes later, Julius Jordan Priester assaulted a flight attendant, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Passengers were shocked to see Priester get up and take off his shirt. He then raced towards the end of the plane and yelled, "Help Me." Priester then turned towards a flight attendant who was seated in her seat, grabbed her and shouted, "you’re coming with me."

Man dragged flight attendant

He got hold of the attendant and tried to drag her up the aisle. Horrified passengers quickly intervened and saved the attendant from Priester. They restrained him and got him back into his seat. Witnesses said that he continued to act in a weird manner throughout the flight.

Meanwhile, the pilot was informed about the security situation and declared an emergency are turned the flight around. The Connecticut State Police reached the airport and arrested Priester.

He was then taken to a hospital to assess his medical situation, according to the statement. The matter is being investigated by the FBI and Connecticut State Police.

Priester will be presented for a bond hearing on May 30. He faces up to 20 years in prison for interfering with flight crew members and attendants.

