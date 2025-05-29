'Whipped the s**t out of the kid': Woman bangs child's head into plane window for calling her fat

A woman is facing felony child abuse charges after she hit a kid on the plane who called her "fat". Kristy Crampton smacked a child on an Allegiant Airlines flight that was leaving the Sanford-Orlando International Airport in Florida. According to a police report from the Sanford Airport Police, the woman had an outburst after which the pilot called the police, People reported.

Kristy told the police that the child was being "very rude" and "disrespectful" to her. She said they called her "fat" and "Miss Piggy," the latter a Muppets character.

This is when she hit him. The pilot was informed about the commotion officials who called about an alleged "disturbance" on board. When the police reached the airplane, Crampton and those with her were exiting the gate, after "voluntarily" deplaning.

The woman told the police that first she took away his phone. However, she smacked the child after he continued to be rude and kept misbehaving.

Woman hit child with fist and water bottle

Witnesses told the police that the woman hit the child with her fist and a water bottle. She is also reported to have "slammed" their head into the window. According to the police report, the child covered their head in an attempt to save themselves from the attack.

Others on board also said that the woman was "whipping the s--- out of the kid."

She was "not correcting the child," a witness told police, adding, "She was abusing [them]."

However, flight attendants told the police that they did not witness the incident.

Notably, the child and the woman were part of the same group that was in Florida to visit Disney World. However, it is not known whether they were related. Other details, such as the age of the victim, have not been revealed. Kristy was released on a $10,000 bond and has been ordered by a judge not to contact the child, WFTV reported.

