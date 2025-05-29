A medical emergency on board a Delta flight recently led to the pilot taking a 482-kilometre detour. However, the passenger who fell sick wasn't a human but a dog. The incident happened on Delta Air Lines Flight 694 from Detroit to Los Angeles on Monday. According to a statement by the airline, a pooch was in distress and so the captain decided to reroute towards Minneapolis, where the owner and the dog got off.

After the flight was in the air for about an hour, flight attendants were informed that a dog was in medical distress. They announced the matter, seeking someone on the flight who could help the pet animal. A veterinarian on board came forward and provided the pet emergency care. However, the doctor determined that the dog needed professional treatment.

Also Read: 'We have a wildlife situation': Rogue pigeons give plane passengers a scare

So, instead of continuing with the five-hour flight, the crew decided to land the plane at the nearest airport. The Airbus A320, with 181 passengers and six crew on board, made a 482-kilometre detour to Delta’s Minneapolis–St Paul hub. The decision led to the flight being delayed by two-and-a-half hours.

First reported instance of flight diversion to save an animal

Flights are often turned around for medical emergencies. However, this is reportedly the first time when a detour was taken to save an animal.

Also Read: Are you an aisle lice? THIS country will punish those who stand up too early to get off the plane

A Delta spokesperson said in a statement, "The safety of our customers and people comes before everything else at Delta. That’s why Delta flight 694 diverted to MSP to ensure a cabin pet that became ill received proper care."

The dog and the owner were met with medical personnel at the gate on arrival. Before leaving the tarmac again, the pilot assured the passengers that the dog was safe and would survive.