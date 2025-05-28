Are you an aisle lice? THIS country will punish those who stand up too early to get off the plane

Turkey will fine people who stand up early and crowd the aisle after the plane has landed in a bid to stop the practice that has become a point of irritation among passengers across the world. After the plane lands and slows down, several people instantly get up, open the overhead cabin and gather their items. They then continue to stand in the aisle, until the doors open.

The plane is still in motion at this time, even though the seatbelt signs are turned off. However, airlines urge passengers to remain seated until the plane has taxied and come to a halt. People routinely ignore the request, annoying others around them.

Turkish aviation authorities have decided that they have had enough of it and will soon start penalising the behaviour. Offenders will now have to shell out as much as 2,603 ​​Turkish lira, or about $67, for becoming an "aisle lice", a term used for people who block the way on airplanes.

Please wait for your turn, Turkish authorities tell passengers

The Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a notice sent to airlines, “Please respect the disembarkation priority of the passengers in front of or around you and wait for your turn." Passengers will have to follow the new rule, or face a fine. As per the instructions, people should not stand up before the deplaning process has reached their row.

Crew members have been instructed to report passengers who refuse to comply with the order.

Besides those who stand up too early, separate fines will be levied for other regular actions that have been described as “strictly forbidden" in the notice. Those who unfasten seatbelts while the plane is still taxiing, or open overhead bins before the plane has been parked, will also face action.

The notice states that the step was taken after it was found that overcrowding aisles was becoming increasingly common. It states that it poses a risk to “passenger and baggage safety and security”, and affects "the satisfaction and exit priority" of others.

Filmmaker mocks Indian standing up early

In India also, this is a major problem. Several people leave their seats while the plane is still in motion, seemingly in a rush to get off the plane, even though the flight is still in motion.

An American filmmaker recently shared a video, mocking Indians for their desperation to gather their stuff and lining up in the aisle. Several social media users schooled him, saying it is a universal issue and not specific to Indians.