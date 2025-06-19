A female passenger went berserk on board a Southwest Airlines flight and started getting feisty with another woman on June 17. The 32-year-old was reportedly intoxicated and started hurling insults at the female passenger. She refused to sit next to her and got violent and pulled her hair. Co-passengers intervened, and she was finally restrained using zip ties. She continued kicking everyone around her while lying down in the aisle. The incident happened on the flight from New York to Kansas. At around 1:10 am, Leanna Perry boarded the flight from LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B. She was reportedly drunk and went ballistic when she saw she was seated next to another woman. Viral videos of the incident show her hitting the woman and grabbing her hair as other passengers hold on to her and ask her to let go.

She continued to pull the woman's hair, spat on her and subjected her to insults, including about her weight and appearance. Passengers tried to restrain her, but she kept kicking everyone. She can be heard saying, "I am not even touching her b***h," as a passenger tells her, "You need to let go."

"You can't even see your stomach, look at her outfit," she continues to speak as Southwest officials tie her hands behind her back. The woman even hurls insults at the man sitting next to the woman and then spits on her.

She finally falls to the ground and keeps kicking her legs into the air.

Perry was finally removed from the flight and taken to a hospital. She was later handed over to the NYC Department of Corrections, as per reports.

Southwest praised its crew for the swift action against the woman. It isn't clear if any legal proceedings are taking place against the woman.

Meanwhile, social media users were horrified to see the woman acting in this manner. People couldn't believe she was drunk and suggested she was probably on drugs. Another pointed out how several people in America are losing it these days.

"We have an entire generation of people in this country that would benefit from being punched in the face. It’s like an empathy reset button," a user wrote.

