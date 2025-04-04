A bizarre incident unfolded on a flight in China recently, where two women got into a physical fight with each other. However, the person who ended up bearing the brunt was a flight attendant who got bitten in the bickering.

The flight was delayed after two female passengers got into a fight over "body odour" and "the smell of perfume". The incident happened on Shenzhen Airlines on April 1. The airline released a statement saying that the angry scenes unfolded as the plane was ready to take off from Shenzhen for Shanghai.

Two women sitting next to each other started fighting. One of them complained about the other's body odour. An argument ensued, and the second one got angry and objected to her strong perfume smell.

Shenzhen Business News reported that the argument soon turned violent, and the two got into a physical fight. The flight attendants tried to stop the women. There were two male attendants and two female attendants.

However, the incident turned even nastier, and one of the women ended up biting a female attendant.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media where one of the flight attendants can be heard shouting, “Open your mouth. You have bitten me!”

Flight attendant taken to hospital

The airline said that the attendant was taken to a hospital and is in a "non-serious condition."

The female passengers were also removed from the flight by the police. Everyone else on board also suffered as they were asked to get off the flight. They reboarded after two hours, causing a massive delay.

The airline said, “Shenzhen Airlines does its best to safeguard the legal rights of both passengers and its employees. We call on passengers to obey the rules and take your trips in a civilized manner.”