A Southwest Airlines flight almost jetted off from a taxiway of a Florida airport, mistaking it to be a runway. What could have led to a catastrophic incident was avoided after an air traffic controller quickly intervened. The incident happened on Thursday at the Orlando International Airport. The plane was going to Albany, New York, and the passengers were later seated on a different plane, the airline said.

Advertisment

Southwest Flight 3278 was on the taxiway and received the all-clear for takeoff while it was on the taxiway at around 9:30 am. It initiated a takeoff roll because the crew shockingly thought that it was the nearby runway, officials said.

An investigation into the incident has started to understand how such a strange thing happened. Southwest Airlines is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

“Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees,” the airline said in a statement.

Advertisment

Ground speed ADS-B data shows that the aircraft reached a top speed of nearly 70 knots on Taxiway H.

Southwest Orlando case being investigated

The passengers were moved to another flight to facilitate an investigation. The take-off was safely aborted on time and no one was injured in the incident.

Advertisment

A taxiway is an airport pathway that flights use to navigate from hangars to runways and airport gates.

"An air traffic controller at Orlando International Airport cancelled the takeoff clearance for Southwest Airlines Flight 3278 ... after the aircraft began its takeoff roll on a taxiway," according to a Federal Aviation Administration statement.