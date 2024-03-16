Stargazers rejoice! Oregon Outback named as world’s largest dark sky sanctuary

In a significant move for stargazers and environmentalists alike, a vast 2.5-million-acre area in southeastern Oregon, United States has been certified as an ‘International Dark Sky Sanctuary,’ making it the largest Dark Sky Sanctuary on the planet.

Why does it matter?

The Oregon Outback received certification earlier this week from DarkSky International, an organisation which seeks to restore the nighttime environment and protect communities from the harmful effects of light pollution, according to their website.

The certification is given to exceptional nocturnal environments on public or private land which would then be protected for its scientific, natural and/or cultural value. The Oregon Outback is now one of the 19 sites across the world which has received this honour.

The vast region is a part of the state’s Lake County which includes landmarks like Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge, Lake Abert, and Summer Lake.

The Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary (OOIDSS) is approximately one-half the size of the US state of New Jersey, according to the organisation.

“As the population of Oregon and the trend of light pollution continue to rise, the unparalleled scale and quality of the Outback’s dark skies will long serve as a starry refuge to people and wildlife alike,” said DarkSky environmental consultant, Dawn Nilson, who managed and authored the application.

These sanctuaries provide opportunities for stargazing, astrophotography, and other nighttime activities which require less light pollution and the certification will ensure the area remains protected, said DarkSky International, in a statement.

Notably, Oregon is also home to two other DarkSky sanctuaries, Prineville Reservoir State Park and Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory.

About the OOIDSS

Speaking about the certification, Bob Hackett, executive director of Travel Southern Oregon said that their collaboration with the organisation has brought so many elements that they “try to achieve in regenerative tourism.”

He added that it only “elevates the destination experience for visitors…and opens up opportunities for local businesses, but also helps agencies and residents steward their lands in ways that celebrate a legacy of starry night skies for generations to come.”

“It’s surprising sometimes to see that many stars all at once. It catches you and it makes you pause because you feel like you can touch it,” said Hackett.

The OOIDSS is situated in a high desert area marked by sage scrub and abrupt changes in topography which reportedly makes it a good habitat for an array of wildlife, including American pronghorn, bighorn sheep, and so on.

Nearly 1.7 million acres of the sanctuary are overseen by the US Bureau of Land Management. It took nearly four years and coordination with several government agencies on the federal, state and local levels as well as legal obstacles to overcome that led to the certification of OOIDSS, said DarkSky International.