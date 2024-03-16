Bizarre! Chinese baby born with tail as result of rare birth defect

In a remarkable medical rarity, a Chinese newborn entered the world with an unexpected feature—a four-inch tail protruding from its back, leaving medical experts astounded by the anomaly. This unusual condition was identified by Dr Li, the deputy chief physician of Paediatric Neurosurgery, shortly after the baby's birth at Hangzhou Children's Hospital. Dr Li shared a video on social media, showing the extraordinary appendage emerging from the baby's posterior. The suspected cause was incomplete degeneration, later confirmed by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to be a tethered cord.

Understanding the tethered spinal cord condition

Measuring approximately 10 cm (3.9 inches) in length, the soft, boneless protrusion stemmed from a condition known as a tethered spinal cord. This condition arises when the spinal cord becomes abnormally connected to surrounding tissues, typically at the base of the spine. In the usual scenario, the spinal cord has unrestricted movement within the spinal canal, facilitating regular movement and function.

However, when tethered, the spinal cord's movement is constrained, potentially leading to a variety of neurological complications. This unique case quickly garnered attention on Douyin, the Chinese counterpart of TikTok, where the video amassed over 34,000 likes and more than 145,000 shares within days of its posting on March 11.

Surgical dilemma: To remove or not to remove

Despite the mother's urging for doctors to intervene and remove her son's tail, surgeons opted against surgical intervention, as reported by the Mirror. Their decision stemmed from the understanding that since the tail was intricately connected to the baby's nervous system, its removal would likely result in irreversible damage.

This decision echoes a similar case in Guyana, South America, where surgeons successfully removed a tail from a 10-day-old baby in June of the previous year. In that instance, the baby boy was born with an abnormal spine, leading to the presence of a 'tail,' scientifically termed a caudal appendage.

Scientists posit that the tailbone, or coccyx, serves as a vestige of our evolutionary past, no longer serving its original purpose. It stands as a reminder of our ancestral tails, which once played a crucial role in aiding balance during activities such as climbing trees.