Dinner in space? Space-tourism company plans cosmic meal at a hefty cost

In a never-heard experience, a luxury space-tourism company has been planning to serve Michelin-starred meals in the space and at a sky-rocketing price.

SpaceVIP, which is among the very few first luxury space-tourism companies, will be providing people with the rare experience of dining in the space with the food of Michelin-starred Denmark chef Rasmus Munk.

In the mission, six explorers “will be making history by enjoying the meal of a lifetime above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere” after completing a six-hour journey and the ticket price will cost $495,000.

All the money earned in the mission will directly go to the Space Prize Foundation which aims at promoting gender equity in science and technology.

“This is the first in a series of expeditions in partnership with leading artists designed to harness the power of space travel to elevate human consciousness and to promote universal space literacy,” said Roman Chiporukha, founder of SpaceVIP, while speaking to The New York Post.

Meal to be served on Spaceship Neptune

The six explorers will be served a meal by the chef aboard Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune, which is the first carbon-neutral spaceship of the world, during a mission which will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida late in 2025.

Spaceship Neptune is a pressurized capsule which is gently propelled by a SpaceBalloon.

“Space Perspective is making the experience of space more accessible than ever before,” said Jane Poynter, founder and co-CEO of Space Perspective, in a statement.

“With our unique spaceflights, we are enabling what can be this completely life-changing moment for people – a profound shift in the way we humans view the world and our place within it," he added.

Even after going 100,000 feet above sea level, the travellers will get access to Wi-Fi on board and will be able to livestream their experience of space and even connect with family and friends on Earth.

They will also get the opportunity to watch the sunrise over the curvature of the Earth.

Poynter said that this is the “most safe and accessible” way to travel to space and with a “completely reimagined spaceflight experience with no training or special gear required.”

The dishes prepared will be “inspired by the role of space exploration during the last 60 years of human history, and the impact it has had on our society — both scientifically and philosophically,” as per Chiporukha.