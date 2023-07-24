Soundproof basement room found in Gilgo Beach killing suspect's home; may have killed victims there

Authorities investigating Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann may have found a soundproof room in the basement of his home, according to a New York Post report.

The publication quoted an ex-colleague of Heuermann who said the Manhattan-based architect once took time off from his job to install a concrete-lined vault at his family’s Long Island house.

“It’s not just a hidden room — it’s a serious vault. It had a huge heavy-duty safe door. He went and poured new concrete walls, massive amount of concrete to encase this room," said his former coworker, adding, “It was maybe 2 or 3 feet thick."

Meanwhile, one of Heuermann's Massapequa Park neighbours said police told him about the basement room and that they believed at least one victim was killed there.

“This guy is a wacko. He’s got a soundproof room in his basement. What do you think that was for?" Robert Musto, 64, a retired Long Island Rail Road worker was quoted as saying.

“They’re saying there’s evidence he killed at least one of the girls down there/ The cops are going to dig all that out. Said they’re focused on the soundproof room in the basement but they’re going to look at everything," the neighbour added.

Notably, after discovering the secret room, police brought in three cadaver dogs to the property to properly scour it. A backhoe and dump truck for what the cops described a "major excavation" were also used to expedite the search operation.

Since Heuermann's arrest earlier this month, the authorities have been digging up his home meticulously to find any other bodies that may have been presumably killed by him.

Heuermann may have killed in other states: Police

Investigators have also not ruled out the possibility that Heuermann may have committed similar crimes in other states. He owns properties in Chester, South Carolina, and Las Vegas, leading authorities to open cold cases and investigate any potential links.

According to reports, Heuermann purchased a timeshare in Las Vegas on April 23, 2005, and a sex worker disappeared, less than two weeks later. Speculations have been rife online that Heuermann could have been behind the killing.

The victim, 21-year-old Lindsay Marie Harris, advertised her escort profile on Craigslist and was last seen on 4 May 2005. The case was never closed and has remained cold since then.

Similar cold cases have been opened in South Carolina and Atlantic City where the modus operandi, the authorities believe, was akin to the one followed by Heuermann.

(With inputs from agencies)