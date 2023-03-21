Rupert Murdoch is engaged and gearing up for a summer wedding

Billionaire Rupert Murdoch is preparing for a fifth tryst with the institution of marriage. The owner of a massive media empire announced in the New York Post Monday that he is engaged to Ann Lesley Smith and will marry her soon. Murdoch made the revelation to the publication's gossip columnist Cindy Adams. The 92-year-old told Adams that he met Ann in September while on a visit to his vineyard, the Moraga Estate, in Bel Air, California.

Murdoch admitted in the article that he was very nervous about the romance. “I dreaded falling in love, but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy.”

Murdoch, who is “one-fourth Irish", proposed to Ann Lesley on St. Patrick's Day in New York with an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire. The wedding is expected to take place during the summer season this year.

Ann Lesley Smith, 66, was previously married to late country singer Chester Smith, who was also a radio and TV executive and died in 2008.

“I’m a widow 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So I speak Rupert’s language. We share the same beliefs," she said.

“In perspective, it’s not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half. I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me.”

“We’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together," Murdoch added.

Murdoch's first marriage was with flight attendant Patricia Booker in 1956 and they separated in 1967. He then married journalist Anna Maria Torv and was with her for over three decades before finally parting ways in 1999. The same year he married Chinese-born American entrepreneur Wendi Deng. The union lasted 14 years.

Murdoch's last partner was an American model and actress Jerry Hall, who he married in 2016. The couple divorced in August last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

