/Porn blocked: Multi-billion dollar US adult entertainment industry faces moment of reckoning as more states introduce age verification

From Tuesday (Sep 30), accessing porn sites in yet another US state will become harder, hitting the multi-billion-dollar American adult entertainment industry. Ohio’s age verification law takes effect on Tuesday, even as at least 21 of the 50 US states have enforced laws requiring adult websites to verify that users are 18 or older in order to access the sites. These porn blockades have led to significant changes in how adult sites operate. Millions of Americans will essentially stop accessing these sites as they will have to provide identifiable personal information to prove their age.

America's porn crackdown

For decades, pornography in America hid behind the freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution. But the crackdown intensified starting in 2022, when Louisiana became the first state to require age verification for sexually explicit websites like Pornhub. The Supreme Court upheld Texas’s HB 1181 in a landmark 6–3 ruling on June 27 this year, ruling that such laws do not violate the First Amendment as long as they merely require adults to verify their age before accessing content deemed “harmful to minors.”

Emboldened by the Supreme Court’s stamp of approval, lawmakers across the country swung to action. Now, at least 25 states have passed some form of age verification legislation, and 12 more are mulling similar bills. Platforms have been forced to use government-issued ID checks such as driver’s licences and Social Security cards, facial recognition, or bank transaction data to ensure that only adults access porn sites.

How are the US porn platforms reacting to the blockades?

Aylo, the parent company of Pornhub, has entirely blocked access to the world’s largest porn site in 21 states, citing privacy concerns for users and what it called “unworkable enforcement schemes.” Users in these states now see error pages instead of content, though verified creators in those states can still upload content.

OnlyFans, the user-generated content platform, and some smaller platforms have opted to comply by using third-party age verification services such as Yoti, which uses facial estimation technology.

How are the users trying to dodge the porn blockade?

VPN usage has reportedly exploded in states with active bans, with Florida alone seeing a 1,150 per cent surge in VPN traffic after its law took effect in January. A study from NYU found that searches for VPNs rose 23 per cent in restricted states, with users often rerouting their connections through less restrictive areas like New York to bypass the blocks.

Protecting minors vs curbing civil liberties: The legal arguments on porn blockades

The ostensible reason for the blockade is protecting children, but critics, including civil liberty and sex worker advocacy groups, warn that these laws could drive users toward more dangerous, unregulated platforms. The block has started a debate on surveillance, privacy, and potential data breaches stemming from ID verification systems.

How the porn industry is hit by the blockade

Pornhub reportedly saw an 80 per cent drop in traffic in Louisiana after the state enacted its law, translating into millions in lost advertising revenue. Industry experts estimate that age-verification laws could cost adult platforms over $500 million annually if current enforcement continues. The US online adult entertainment revenue could drop by 10–15 per cent in 2025 alone, a loss of up to $450 million, according to estimates.

Several independent adult content creators have seen subscriber losses and declining visibility. Their income in blocked states has dropped 20 per cent or more. With roughly 100,000 adult content creators estimated to operate in affected states, the economic ripple effects could be wide-ranging.

A boon for the age verification tech industry

The global market for age verification tools reached $2.22 billion in 2025 and is expected to more than double by 2033. But for adult entertainment platforms, the cost of compliance is high, with each verification possibly costing up to 50 cents, adding up to tens of millions in new operational costs for high-traffic sites.

What happens next in the porn sites vs age verification battle?

One aspect everyone is watching closely is federal legislation that would ensure unified standards. There are already lawsuits challenging age verification laws in states like Florida and Kansas, and ongoing legal battles could clarify enforcement by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the industry continues to face disruption and uncertainty as access becomes increasingly restricted across the country.

