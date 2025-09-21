/Lorry driver 'distracted by porn' crashes into car, kills father of two

A court in the United Kingdom awarded 10 years imprisonment to a lorry driver after he killed a father-of-two while "heavily distracted" by pornography on his phone in a motorway crash. Neil Platt was driving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) near junction four of the M58 in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, in May last year and watching social media videos on his phone when the accident happened.

The victim, Danny Aitchison, 46, was seated in his stationary Hyundai Kona before Platt's HGV smashed into the car, forcing it into the back of a tanker. Aitchison died on the spot due to the impact from the crash and his car burst into flames.

Platt was scrolling through pictures on the social media app X when images of naked women appeared on his feed as he approached stationary traffic.

What did the court say

The court while awarding the punishment to Platt said, "Your arrogant and selfish attitude to driving was quite breathtaking."

"You willingly and without any excuse chose to ignore the laws of the road. This was not a one-off glance on your phone... you were looking at such things as X, TikTok and YouTube," the court added.

Platt, after the crash told officers he had only touched his phone briefly to check his journey time. However, after investigation and analysis of his phone and an in-cab camera, it came to light that platt was continuously scrolling through his phone in holder attached to the dashboard in his journey from Dumfries in Scotland back to Liverpool.