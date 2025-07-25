/Why did the government ban 'soft-porn' OTT apps, websites? List

The central government has banned several entertainment content streaming applications, including popular platformslike Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix, and Big Shots, over concerns that they were serving soft porn to their viewers in violation of India's information technology and anti-obscenity laws.

According to reports, the decision to ban these platforms was taken after they were found to be dishing out sexually explicit content. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had received complaints that these apps and websites were distributing adult content under the guise of “erotic web series”. This content was easily accessible to minors. The ban was implemented to ensure that content on digital platforms remains decent and fit for public consumption per India's laws.

The directive was issued on July 23, 2025, in consultation with multiple government departments and civil society stakeholders. These platforms violatedseveral provisions of Indian law, including Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The ministry sources told ANI that these platforms showed content thatinvolved graphic sexual innuendos, long sequences of nudity, and pornographic visuals. "There was hardly any storyline, theme, or message in a social context," it said. Some content was also found to depict inappropriate sexual situations involving family relationships.

These platforms had received official warnings in September 2024. In May, Ullu was asked to remove its programme, 'House Arrest'.Thegovernmentsays that certain banned platforms continued their operations by creating new domains.

The latest action was taken in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA), industry associations FICCI and CII, and subject experts.

