Jury sees chilling video showing porn actor dancing naked after killing and dismembering couple

A porn actor who killed a couple, decapitated them and packed their body parts in suitcases before dumping them at a popular site in London has been caught on camera dancing naked after committing the crime. Yostin Andres Mosquera, a Colombian national, was convicted on Tuesday of murdering Paul Longworth and his partner, Albert Alfonso, in their apartment last year. The murders became national headlines. Mosquera was involved in a sexual relationship with one of the men. The video shows Mosquera covered in blood, dancing naked and accessing the bank details on their computer. It also clearly shows him battering Longworth with a hammer and taunting Alfonso while repeatedly stabbing him. "Do you like it?" Mosquera says to Alfonso, after killing Longworth with a hammer and hiding his body under bed covers. He dismembered the two men, put their body parts in two suitcases and their heads in a freezer.

Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, were murdered by Mosquera on July 8, 2024. Mosquera is a Colombian national and a "pornographic performer" who was reportedly paid to have sex with Alfonso. He visited the couple often at their west London apartment. But he had his eyes on their money and property, and prosecutors say that his computer search history showed that he had looked for the freezer on Facebook Marketplace. One day, he murdered both of them and dismembered their bodies. A video camera set up to record the sex session captured everything. He then took the two suitcases and left them in two different places. A witness reported to the police that a man with a suitcase was acting suspiciously on the Clifton Suspension Bridge. When the officers reached the bridge, Mosquera had already left. They took the suitcase and found another one nearby. He was arrested in Bristol two days later.


