/Ashley Madison reveals EXTRA MARITAL AFFAIR capital of India; Delhi is not ashamed, and Mumbai...

Ashley Madison, the global dating platform infamous for getting married people hooked on extramarital affairs, has released the list of top 20 Indian districts with the most number of illicit relationships. The top slot has been claimed by a rather unconventional small town in southern India, leaving behind major metropolitan cities. Kanchipuram, a town in Tamil Nadu, has been crowned the extramarital affair capital of India, according to the June 2025 data. The small town made a big leap last year, jumping from 17th spot to bag the first position. Ashley Madison did not reveal the reason for this massive jump, although the app's reach in tier-2 and tier-3 cities seems to have bolstered their access to extramarital affairs. However, the biggest impression was left by the Delhi-NCR region, which claimed nine spots in the list. Surprisingly, another major metro city doesn't even feature in the top 20.

Delhi-NCR leads the way in extra-marital affairs

Central Delhi is placed second on the extramarital affair list. Six Delhi districts—Central Delhi, South West Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and North West Delhi—and Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), are the nine Delhi-NCR districts on the list. The Ashley Madison infamous list has been compiled based on the number of people who signed up for the service, along with activity intensity and engagement data. Notably, Mumbai did not make it to top 20. The other smaller cities that feature include Jaipur, Chandigarh, Raigarh and Kamrup. Ashley Madison's list shows the growing trend of infidelity in smaller Indian cities. Paul Keable, chief strategy officer at Ashley Madison, said that the data highlights that "India is leading the way in redefining modern relationships with more than half of surveyed adults admitting to infidelity." He added that among global markets, "India is already ranked sixth". He thinks that the numbers are going to rise further by the end of the year. "These numbers suggest the growing acceptance of non-monogamy," he added.



Ashley Madison explodes in India

In April, Ashley Madison shared a YouGov survey in which a whopping 53 per cent of surveyed Indians admitted to cheating on their spouse. Brazil stood alongside India in the rate of adults who admitted infidelity globally. The app that helps married people have extramarital affairs launched in the early 2000s. Its tagline, "Life Is Short. Have an Affair", has appealed to several people worldwide. In India, the app did not promote its presence as much. Despite this, it saw a surge in signups by Indians. Keable said India was eighth in sign-ups, and it is because of an interest in what Ashley Madison offers.