/Coldplay kiss cam scandal: Has Andy Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, released a statement?

Former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, who was caught in an embrace with his HR head, Kristin Cabot, at the Coldplay concert, is under gruelling scrutiny. After his affair was exposed, his wife Megan Kerrigan reportedly removed Byron as her last name on her Facebook handle before deactivating the account. However, it seems that she is now back on the platform. An account with her name has released a statement on Byron's kiss cam cheating saga and the aftermath on his family. Even though the account bears her name, its authenticity could not be verified. Notably, Astronomer took the matter seriously and placed both Byron and Cabot on leave. Later, Byron resigned from his position as CEO. In the note, Megan thanks people for their support in the wake of the Coldplay incident. She assures people that she is "fine and well," adding that she is not a social media person and won't be "speaking on the situation publicly" yet. Megan and Andy Byron have two kids, while Cabot is married to CEO and COO of Privateer Rum, Andrew Cabot. Also Read: Astronomer takes action against Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, refutes all rumours. Here's what it said

Megan thanks people for love, support and kindness

The note on the page carrying Megan's name grabbed attention, despite no clarity on whether it belongs to her. It starts by saying that the "past few days have been incredibly heavy" for her. It adds that after the incident, she "truly felt alone, like no one would understand or stand by me." However, in the note supposedly written by Megan, she says that all the support has "touched her in ways" she can't explain. It thanks everyone who supported her for the "love and kindness," and the "comfort" that the words have brought. She adds that she is choosing to "stay calm" and is not a social media person. It adds that she will speak up on the matter when the time is right. It further slams those who are trying to take "advantage" of the situation and spreading lies. Megan also warns that if someone posing as her asks them for money, they should ignore them. Also Read: Is mystery woman on Coldplay kiss cam Alyssa Stoddard? Astronomer addresses claim

Megan statement on kiss cam - Real or fake?

Another post on the same page mentions the Coldplay kiss cam incident, talking about the pain it brought her. "The betrayal was painful…But the public humiliation? That cut deeper than anything. Watching the man I loved kiss another woman not behind closed doors, but at a concert, in front of thousands, while the world recorded it like entertainment… That was the moment everything changed. I won’t drag his name. I don’t need to. The world saw what I saw," it read. Also Read: Busted at Coldplay concert, trending on Pornhub: Astronomer CEO's viral affair sparks porn trend