Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot's viral video canoodling at a Coldplay concert may have sparked a massive cheating controversy. But it has also become a catalyst for a massive spike in niche adult content searches on Pornhub. As per a TMZ report, after a video of the Astronomer executives purportedly cheating went viral, the search volume for porn categories "cheating" and "affair" has seen a significant spike of 19 per cent.

Cheating porn is in

As per the report, the recent Coldplay concert fiasco has sparked a sudden interest in 'cheating' porn. Pornhub, one of the world's premier pornography websites, has reported a massive spike in searches for terms like "cheating" and "affair". On July 17, the search volume was up by over 19 per cent as compared to the previous day. Before, the interest was only about two per cent. Meanwhile, searches for "cheating couple", "cheating husband", "secret affair" and "caught cheating" saw an increase of 31, 29, 25 and 22 per cent respectively.

The report has even revealed three particular titles that are getting all the love from people: "Dirty Office Threesome," "Office Babe HOTEL HOOKUP during professional BUSINESS TRIP", and the absolutely NSFW title "I f**k my boss in the office and record him so he will raise my salary or his wife will find out!" Basically, this week, cheaters and cheating porn are in.

What happened at the Coldplay concert?

During Coldplay's Boston concert, the "kiss cam" unintentionally caught in the spotlight Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with his company's HR, Kristin Cabot. The duo, both married to other people, were seen cuddling before jumping and trying to hide from the camera.