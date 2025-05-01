A porn star allegedly killed and decapitated two men, stuffing their remains in two suitcases and putting the rest in a freezer. The suitcases were found at a bridge last summer in England, according to reports. The suspect is said to be regularly engaging in sex with one of the victims and killed the men at their West London apartment.

Advertisment

Yostin Andres Mosquera murdered Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8, 2024. He reportedly checked their bank account information and the price of their house.

Mosquera claims he was having “extreme sex” with Alfonso at the time of the alleged attack. Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said on April 30 that it was also captured on camera. Mosquera is also said to have recorded a clip of himself singing and dancing, as per The Guardian.

Also Read: Submarine volcano near Oregon can erupt any time. Can it be as terrible as the Tonga explosion?

Advertisment

Longworth and Alonso had entered a civil partnership in February 2023, according to the publication. Prosecutors allege that Mosquera killed Longworth, attacking him with a hammer on the head, breaking his skull. Alfonso was repeatedly stabbed in the face and body.

Mosquera was paid to have sex with Alfonso: Reports

Mosquera is a Colombian national and a “pornographic performer,” and visited the couple often, the court was told. Reports suggest that he was paid to have sex with Alfonso.

Advertisment

Prosecutors claimed that investigations have revealed Mosquera had gone to their home with the intention of stealing from them. When his computer was checked, detectives found searches for the value of the pair’s home and Alfonso’s bank login information.

He hacked the men and stuffed their body parts in different suitcases. Mosquera put the rest of them in a chest freezer. He seemed to have planned the killings in detail as his computer search history showed that he had looked for the freezer on Facebook Marketplace.

He then took the suitcases and left them in two different places. The police received a report about a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the Clifton Suspension Bridge. When the officers reached the bridge, Mosquera had already left. They took the suitcase and found another one nearby.

The police confirmed in a release that they contained human remains. He was arrested in Bristol days later.