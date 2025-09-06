/Why Stephen King thinks violence in Superhero movies is 'almost pornographic'

Acclaimed author Stephen King is telling how violence in superhero movies should be shown, slamming how it is shown today in several superhero movies that are being made by Marvel and the DC universe.

King has shared his thoughts on the movies while promoting his film adaptation of his book, The Long Walk. The prolific author went on to criticise how the violence is depicted in the movies, which didn’t have any realism.

Stephen King explains how violence should be shown in superhero films.

King, a well-known writer, is known for his horror and thriller books that have been adapted into several movies, which went on to become superhits.

During a recent interview with The Times UK, the author criticised the unrealistic way the violence has been shown in the superhero movies, which at one point shows the entire city being destroyed, questioning the consequences, the gory and realistic side, and the aftereffects.

''If you look at these superhero movies, you’ll see…some supervillain who’s destroying whole city blocks but you never see any blood,” King said. “And man, that’s wrong. It’s almost, like, pornographic.”

However, when it came to the movie adaptation of his dystopian book, the author made sure to question the makers first to get the assurance that they wouldn't skip the brutality and violence mentioned in the book.

Talking about how violence is shown in the movie, The Long Walk, King said,“I said, if you’re not going to show it, don’t bother. And so they made a pretty brutal movie.”

More about The Long Walk

Based on Stephen King’s 1979 dystopian horror novel, the movie is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games) and written by JT Mollner (Strange Darling). Early reviews are out, and critics have praised how the brutality and King’s vision have been faithfully brought to the screen.