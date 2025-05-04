Choking in pornography could be banned in the United Kingdom soon, as MPs express concern that the act was being "glamourised" by the sexual content and leads to the non-consensual choking of young girls.

Concerned UK leaders have flagged that choking in porn has fuelled rising male misogyny.

What are the MPs seeking?

They are seeking an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill and the inclusion of "non-fatal strangulation" in the definition of extreme misogyny. This would effectively ban choking in porn.

It comes after suggestions from Baroness Bertin's Independent Pornography Review. Alicia Kearns, the UK shadow victims minister, as per Daily Mail, said that "To tackle violence against women and girls, we must tackle porn that promotes violent and misogynistic behaviour towards us".

"Porn has helped to glamourise strangulation, which has led to significant numbers of young people being non-consensually choked during sex and girls told this is a normal expectation," she added.

The amendment to ban choking in pornography is due to be discussed by UK MPs in the committee stage of the bill.

Choking "accidents" during sex in UK

As per data from the Institute For Addressing Strangulation (IFAS), over a third (35 per cent) of 16-34-year-olds reported being strangled/choked at least once during consensual sex. Of this, 35 per cent were males and 36 per cent were females.

Half of the sample that experienced it reported agreeing to it, while 17 per cent stated they had not.

Meanwhile, 27 per cent said they had strangled/choked their partner during consensual sex. Alarmingly, 39 per cent of them are men, while only 20 per cent were women.

