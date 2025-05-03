Tanks, howitzers, helicopters and 6,000 troops could soon storm through Washington, DC, not for war — but for a military spectacle straight out of US President Donald Trump's vision for American might and his birthday celebrations.

As the US Army prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, President Donald Trump, as per reports, is pushing for a massive military parade that would double as a patriotic pageant and a power play. It just so happens to coincide with his 79th birthday on June 14.

Honour the American army or a grand birthday party?

Taking to X, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly wrote: Trump "will honour American Veterans, active-duty service members, and military history with a military parade!"

As per US Army spokeswoman Heather Hagan, the celebration of the US Army's birthday will feature fireworks and a festival on the National Mall.

She further revealed that the grand celebration would feature "approximately 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft, and 6,600 soldiers".

"Given the significant milestone of 250 years, the Army is exploring options to make the celebration even bigger, with more capability demonstrations, additional displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community," Hagan said.

The parade, as per a Daily Mail report citing DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, would run through the heart of the capital — from Arlington across the Potomac into downtown DC — a route not unlike those used by other world powers to flaunt their military muscle.

"We're going to start celebrating our victories again," declared Trump on Truth Social on Thursday night. He also announced that he was "renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I".

Trump's Bastille Day-like celebration plans – rebooted

Apparently, this isn't Trump's first attempt at a grand parade. His desire for military pageantry began during his first term after watching France's Bastille Day celebrations in Paris alongside the then-French President Emmanuel Macron.

But his earlier plan was estimated by the Pentagon to cost a whopping $92 million and was shelved amid resistance and concerns over tanks destroying DC roads.

