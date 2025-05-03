Days after Donald Trump jokingly declared his choice for the new Vatican leader, the US President on Saturday (May 3) posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed in papal attire.

In a recent video interview, Trump had jokingly said “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice", when asked who he thought should lead the Catholic Church.

The image of Trump dressed like the Pope appeared on his social media platform Truth Social. His new avatar has garnered mixed reactions from social media users. While some found the post humorous, others called it insensitive and accused Trump of mocking Pope Francis’ death.

The Pope died last month at the age of 88 due to stroke and heart failure, according to a death certificate released last week by Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli, reported Reuters.

The image of Trump dressed like the Pope has generated a wave of reactions.

One of the social media users after seeing the AI-generated image said, "This is extremely disrespectful and narcissistic. republicans really voted for that."

"He posting himself as the Pope isn’t just absurd, it’s a blasphemous mockery of faith, power, and democracy," wrote another user.

While a third wrote, “I just don’t understand how you can hate on this guy,"

“Funniest man alive and it’s not even close," commented a fourth