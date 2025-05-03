Donald Trump's firebrand ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman known for her loyalty to the Republican president, has, in a rare public act of dissent, slammed him.

Advertisment

The Georgia congresswoman once likened Trump to Jesus Christ and said, "'The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about 'President Trump is a convicted felon'," she said at a Trump rally last year.

"Well, you want to know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon. And he was murdered on a Roman cross."

On X, Greene, a Trump loyalist, questioned the logic behind his recent moves, including the mineral deal with Ukraine, and cautioned, "When you are losing MTG (Marjorie Taylor Greene), you are losing the base."

Advertisment

What did she say?

It seems like Marjorie Taylor Greene's faith in Trump has been shaken. In a scathing, lengthy statement on X, she sought to distance herself from the US commander-in-chief: "I represent the base and when I'm frustrated and upset over the direction of things, you better be clear, the base is not happy".

Amid US' ongoing nuclear talks with Iran, it is feared that the Middle Eastern country may achieve enrichment levels for a nuclear strike. In such a scenario, some, like Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., have suggested the U.S. simply airstrike the Iranian nuclear sites.

Advertisment

"I campaigned for no more foreign wars...And now we are supposedly on the verge of going to war with Iran," said Greene.

Slamming the recent US-Ukraine mineral deal, she then questioned, "So why on earth would we go over and occupy Ukraine and spend an untold amount of future American taxpayer dollars defending and mining their minerals as well as potentially putting American lives at risk and future war?"

"Why don't we just mine our own rare earth minerals that are tied up on federal lands that the government confiscated years ago?," she asked in her over 650-word post, which concluded with the dire warning: "When you are losing MTG, you are losing the base".