/Pornhub users blocked in US - Here's why

Arizona is set to become the latest state in the United States of America (USA) where adult content website Pornhub will block access to users over age verification. The new law, as already enacted in more than two dozen states across the country, requires the website to ensure the age of users to be 18 or more by checking a government-issued ID or facial recognition. A petition was filed against the new law when it was implemented in Texas but the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) upheld it in June earlier this year.

Why is Pornhub blocking users across multiple US states?

After multiple states implemented a law that made porn websites to verify the age of users before they could browse the content, Pornhub blocked access instead of age verification. The reason given by Pornhub's parent company Aylo, as per Newsweek is that the verification laws are "ineffective, haphazard, and dangerous."

The law critiques question the concerns regarding the security of personal and sensitive data collection, which may have implications in accordance with the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Arizona's Republican Representative Nick Kupper, however, told Fox 10 that "anyone accessing adult content would need to verify their age using an ID, face scan or credit card, and that companies could choose between a first-party or third-party verification method. He said companies would not be allowed to store the data and would have to delete it once the site had been accessed."

What does the company say?

Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, believes that the laws do not act as a deterrent for people to search for porn but instead drive them towards unregulated websites. It also said that the age verification should be done on the device instead of the website, sa reported by Newsweek.