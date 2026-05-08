/Polymarket bets on aliens being REAL as Donald Trump hypes UFO files release

The Pentagon is expected to drop the first batch of documents related to UFOs this month. Speculations are rife that this could happen as soon as this Friday (May 8). President Donald Trump has already hyped up the release by saying that some "very interesting" UFO files will be out for the public to see. Congress has reportedly received the "First Batch" of files submitted on May 6. In February, Trump directed the authorities to release all files related to aliens and extraterrestrials, saying the public deserves transparency. "We're going to be releasing a lot of things that we haven't," Trump said at the White House. Excitement seems to be rising around the topic even though the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has maintained that there is "no evidence" of extraterrestrial technology. There is a bet going on the betting site Polymarket about an official confirmation of aliens. "Will the US confirm that aliens exist by...?" is the name of the wager with different timelines on which people can bet.

The one closest is May 31; that is, will the US confirm aliens exist by this date? This currently has a 5 per cent chance on the platform. The bid on Yes is 4.9 cents, while No is at 95 cents. The other dates are June 30, with an 8% chance, September 30 with 14% and December 31 at the highest, 21%. The odds reflect deep scepticism from the betting public on the topic. This is because of a mix of factors. Officials linked to the UAP have also claimed that there is no evidence to show that aliens are real and that they have ever visited Earth. There have been rumours for decades that the country is hiding extraterrestrial spacecraft debris. Further, popular figures like Neil deGrasse Tyson and Barack Obama recently gave statements that cemented this belief.

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UFO files will likely be heavily redacted

Tyson believes that whatever files are released on UFOs would be heavily redacted or "anticlimactic". "Official" institutional narratives largely drive the perception, and in this case, there is consistent denial. Former President Obama said in his May 5 appearance on The Late Show that the government isn't hiding anything "of true significance". This followed his February statement on a podcast in which he said he believed aliens are real, and later clarified that he had seen no evidence but that "the odds are good there's life out there."

Meanwhile, seeing people betting on aliens has led to a lot of reactions on social media. A user wrote, "kind of impressive how fast people monetize everything." Another wrote, "The way the world is moving, I wouldn't mind a few aliens." A comment read, "Is this another distraction from the Epstein files?" "So now we’ve reached the phase where aliens are not just real… they’re also a financial instrument."