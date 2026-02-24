3.8bn Black Vault files on secret alien and UFO programmes vanish hours after Trump's order: 'Deletion not corruption'

After Donald Trump ordered the release of all UFO-related files, an archive containing declassified US government files on the matter disappeared overnight. Black Vault is the place where the general public can access everything that has been released about alien discoveries and conspiracy theories over the last 80 years. Researcher and ufologist John Greenewald Jr, who runs it, was shocked to see that nearly 3.8 million files were removed on February 20. The data on the server spanned not only aliens and UFOs, but also included CIA projects, military reports, and even information linked to the assassination of JFK. Greenewald shared the discovery online and said that permissions to edit or access certain server directories and file ownership logs had been changed. The timing of the deletion has raised questions about whether it was deliberate or an accident.

What is Black Vault?

Black Vault contains government material obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests over the years. Documents on previously undisclosed programmes and incidents linked to aliens, such as rumours that extraterrestrial spacecraft were recovered and studied by the US government, were organised on the website. Greenewald had gathered all this data through more than 11,000 FOIA requests made over nearly 30 years. The public could scan through information such as military base reports and witness testimonies on aliens. It even contained CIA directives from the 1940s and 50s as well. All this information was unsealed without widespread noise over the years. Greenewald also listed instances when the CIA and FBI rejected his FOIA requests.

Website host says files were not corrupted, but deleted

Even though Greenewald said in his online post that he does not suspect foul play, what is concerning is that the website hosting provider says it wasn't an error and someone deliberately deleted the files. What is most shocking is the fact that this happened merely hours after President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to disclose anything related to "alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)." Greenewald said, "[They] had no idea what happened, and on their side, they said it was a deletion, not corruption,' the researcher posted on Saturday."

Greenewald's investigation shows that the US government created secret task forces of high-ranking military and scientific officials to research UFO incidents. He also provided clear paper trails to back the documents. The good news is that Greenewald has backed up all the data in secure locations, and the site was restored quickly.