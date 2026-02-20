/Trump orders release of files on UFOs, aliens after accusing Obama of making a ‘big mistake’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 19) said that he is ordering federal agencies to identify and release government files related to UFOs and aliens. Trump also accused former president Barack Obama of making a “big mistake” and leaking “classified” information in a recent interview that went viral.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

